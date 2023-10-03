HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested a man who was caught on surveillance video looking and taking pictures through the windows of a South Florida home.

The couple who lives at the home told 7News they were glad that police were able to make an arrest.

From the surveillance footage, the suspect was seen creeping around the couple’s home at the 2200 block of Johnson Street in Hollywood.

After checking their cameras, the couple realized that the suspect was poking around the front of their home, peeking through windows and was taking pictures with his cellphone.

The couple said that their cameras caught the suspect doing the same thing for three consecutive nights. On the third night, they found the suspect hiding near the front of their home.

After calling police, officers began tracking him down and were able to take 27-year-old Mckenzie Hoosier into custody.

Officers said Hoosier was hiding in some bushes across the street.

The couple is now relived after police made the arrest.

“He tried to open the windows and just waiting at the corner and listening by the windows, like it was weird,” said Andac Yildrim, the victim.

“It’s actually a scary thing because a random person coming to your house trying to take a picture inside of your house and this is something you can only watch on the news,” said Yagmur Centin, a victim. “Like, you never think it’s going to happen to you.”

Hoosier was charged with prowling and loitering.

