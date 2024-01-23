FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Vandalism defaced the recently reopened Henry E. Kinney Tunnel in Fort Lauderdale, prompting a police investigation in search of the suspects involved.

The tunnel reopened Saturday after it was temporarily closed for repairs and safety improvements when it was found tainted by this act of vandalism.

City Manager Greg Chavarria said officials were made aware of the graffiti by a social media post.

“We followed up with the [Florida Department of Transportation] contractor, as it is an active FDOT construction site, and they advised that they could address it first thing Monday morning,” he said in an email to 7News.

Crews quickly removed the graffiti from the tunnel’s surface.

According to Chavarria, the incident was reported to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

The department’s investigation remains ongoing as they search through surveillance footage to find out who was involved in this crime.

Detectives encourage anyone with information to contact the department at (954) 828-5700.

