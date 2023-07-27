FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested two people accused of carrying out a high-priced heist at a jewelry store in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

The suspected thieves, identified as 48-year-old Aurel Dobos and 41-year-old Adina Buchuc, were taken into custody at Miami International Airport on Wednesday.

The duo is accused of swiping a watch that’s worth more than most cars and, police said, they’re being connected to similar crimes that have occurred across the country.

The suspected thieves blended in at Robinson’s Jewelry, located at 820 E Las Olas Blvd., back in April.

“They looked the part; they were well dressed, had Rolexes on,” store owner Andrew Robinson said. “She had a big hat on they, said they were from Italy; they looked like tourists to me.”

But according to police, Dobos and Buchuc weren’t tourists at all.

The two are accused of stealing a Patek Philippe watch worth more than $150,000.

Robinson said they tried on the watch and then swapped it out with a fake one.

“It’s extremely violating. It’s more than just about money. It’s extremely violating,” Robinson said. “Thank God they were able to catch these two, put them in jail and they can’t do it to someone else because it hurts.”

Police believe that the pair have done this before.

“There is a potential pending case in California, there’s a Virginia warrant — he co-defendant is involved in that case — and there’s a possible Texas warrant, for the date,” said the presiding judge at their hearing.

The surveillance video from the jewelry store helped lead to their arrest.

“The officer involved in the California case actually identified both of them from the video, at the jewelry store, ” said an attorney.

Officers arrested them at MIA just before they were set to hop on a flight.

“Our video systems were what helped catch the culprits, and so we’re very happy,” said Robinson. “If you steal from us, you’re gonna get caught.”

Robinson’s watch has since been recovered, and his shop has kept its South Florida charm despite being targeted.

“We want to keep it a homely feel as well so that everybody is happy and they can, you know, they wanna come and see us,” said Robinson.

Dobos and Buchuc remain in jail. Their bond is $10,000, but the judge said they would have to prove that the money they use to bond out of the jail has been legally earned.

