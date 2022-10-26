LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of suspects were caught and cuffed in South Florida, including one charged with dealing in stolen guns.

Rockenley Morisseau and Edenson Previous were arrested, Monday night, after responding to reports of a group of suspicious people in a parking lot on the 3700 Block of Southwest 52nd Avenue.

Police found a Glock handgun and an AR-15 in their vehicle after noticing bullet holes in another car.

According to officers, the handgun was stolen from the City of Lauderdale Lakes in 2004.

Morisseau was charged with dealing in stolen property for the stolen handgun and violation of probation, and previous was charged with an active warrant.

