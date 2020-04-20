Police arrest 1 of 3 Exxon gas station robbers in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale officials have arrested one of three wanted men involved in a violent gas station robbery.

The suspect who is now in custody has been identified as 46-year-old Tony Lee.

Police believe Lee is one of three men who reached over the counter at an Exxon gas station at Northwest Sixth Street and 27th Avenue on Monday, March 9.

According to police, the clerk who was punched during the robbery identified Lee as one of his attackers.

They are now searching for two other suspects.

If you have any information on the remaining robbery suspects, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

