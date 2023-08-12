FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A chaotic series of events in Broward County involving an armed carjacking and an alarming abduction has triggered a search for the man responsible.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, they received a call about a possible kidnapping near the 100 block of Southwest Second Avenue in Fort Lauderdale, just before 5:25 a.m., Saturday.

Investigators said a man and a woman were inside a car when they were approached by the subject, who was armed with a gun.

Police said the driver got out of the vehicle and ran away, while the woman remained in the passenger seat as the subject got in and drove away.

FLPD and the Broward Sheriff’s Office quickly gathered information about the victim’s car.

Detectives said the vehicle and the woman were later located along Interstate 95 near Oakland Park Boulevard.

Police determined the subject fled on foot prior to officers’ arrival.

The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

As of late Saturday afternoon, the subject remains at large, as police continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this incident or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

