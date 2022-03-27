PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Plantation Police are seeking the public’s help to find an endangered missing juvenile who was last seen in Plantation.

According to authorities, Gayden Russell ran away from home and was last seen at the 9300-Block of Northwest 18th Court at approximately 12:40 p.m., Sunday.

His destination is unknown.

Russell stands 5 feet tall weighs around 100 pounds, and has blue eyes with blonde hair.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt, black pants and grey backpack.

If you have any information about the child, please contact FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL-MISSING (356-4774). You may also call the Plantation Police Department at (954) 797-2100 or 911.

