DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Davie Police Department has advised drivers to avoid an area due to a crash.

According to a tweet, the police department asked drivers to avoid the area of Southwest 26th Street and Flamingo Road, Monday morning.

Officials said one driver was transported to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

