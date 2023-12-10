HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have located an 82-year-old woman who was reported missing from Hollywood.

According to Hollywood Police, Barbara Schwartz had been last seen along the 3800 block of South Circle Drive, at around 4 p.m., Saturday.

Detectives did not provide a physical description but said she had been last seen wearing a green turtleneck sweater and green and blue pants.

Just before 10 p.m. on Sunday, police confirmed Schwartz was found safe and has been reunited with her family.

