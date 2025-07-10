PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said that a 77-year-old woman who was reported missing from Plantation has been located.

According to Plantation Police, Lois Bailey was last seen in the 900 block of South State Road 7 at around 7:30 p.m., Tuesday.

She is described as standing at 5 feet, 4 inches, weighing 132 pounds, and having green eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing black pants, a red shirt and no shoes.

Police said she has “an altered mental status and is therefore considered endangered.”

On Thursday afternoon, police said she was located and is safe.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call police.

