FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located an elderly woman who was reported missing in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, 75-year-old Carolyn Edwards had been last seen along the 1600 block of Northwest Seventh Street.

Edwards stands 5 feet tall, weighs around 110 pounds, and may be wearing jeans, a green shirt and a black hat. She may possibly a carrying blue purse.

Detectives said her family is concerned for her well-being due to medical conditions.

Just after 4 p.m. on Sunday, police confirmed Edwards has been found.

