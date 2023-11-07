HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A 73-year-old man was arrested after, police said, he shot and killed two people in Hollywood.

According to Hollywood Police, officers responded to a shooting incident in the 1200 block of N. 57th Avenue on Monday, just before 5:00 p.m. Upon arrival, officers said they discovered two victims with gunshot-related injuries. Officials said the suspected shooter, identified as 73-year-old Miguel Fiallo, was apprehended at the scene.

While Hollywood Detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, Fiallo has been arrested on two counts of murder.

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to this case to contact the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-HELP (4357) or 954-967-4567. Tips can also be shared via email or text at hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl.org. Information can also be given to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477(TIPS) or www.browardcrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.