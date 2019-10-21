Police: 7-Eleven store clerk shot and killed in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating the killing of a store clerk in Oakland Park.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 7-Eleven along Oakland Park Boulevard and Northeast Sixth Street, Monday morning.

Officials said the clerk was shot dead sometime around midnight.

7News spoke with a man who had been in contact with an employee inside the store during the shooting.

“He described everything about what happened and then after he got to the hospital, a couple minutes later he text me that he died,” said Erick Gerardo. “The coworker that got shot, if it wasn’t because of him, the one that text me would’ve already got killed as well.”

Deputies said the shooting stemmed from an argument that escalated.

“An individual pulled a firearm and shot an employee who was later pronounced deceased at the Broward General Hospital,” said BSO Sgt. Donald Prichard. “The particulars of the investigation are ongoing. At this time, I cannot confirm what the altercation was about, but the altercation occurred between multiple people including employees and customers.”

While the investigation continues, BSO says there’s no search for a suspect.

“Homicide detectives are not looking for anyone, and at this time, all parties involved are cooperating,” Prichard said. “Nobody is under arrest at this time.”

