MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Miramar Police said they have located a man who went missing in Miramar.

According to investigators, 65-year-old Veerapen Vythelingum had been last seen at around 9 a.m. on Sunday.

He stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 180 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes.

Vythelingum had been last seen wearing a gray hat, dark coat, black pants, and black and yellow shoes.

Monday evening, police confirmed in a tweet that Vythelingum was found. Investigators later confirmed he was safely recovered.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox