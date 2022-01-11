MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Miramar Police said they have located a man who went missing in Miramar.

According to investigators, 65-year-old Veerapen Vythelingum had been last seen at around 9 a.m. on Sunday.

He stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 180 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes.

Vythelingum had been last seen wearing a gray hat, dark coat, black pants, and black and yellow shoes.

Monday evening, police confirmed in a tweet that Vythelingum was found. Investigators later confirmed he was safely recovered.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.