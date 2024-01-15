PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, a mother and her child came under fire in Plantation, sending the child to the hospital.

According to Plantation Police, the incident took place along the 6900 block of West Sunrise Boulevard, at around 10:15 p.m., Saturday.

Investigators said the 20-year-old mother was shot at multiple times while she was driving westbound on Sunrise Boulevard. She came away unscathed, but her 5-year-old child was grazed by a bullet grazed.

The young victim was transported to an area hospital with a wound that is serious but not life-threatening.

Officers shut down West Sunrise Boulevard near Northwest 69th Avenue and North State Road 7 for hours while they investigated. The roadways reopened to traffic at around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Detectives said they are pursuing any leads, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this incident, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.