PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have contacted a woman who was reported missing from Pembroke Pines.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, 35-year-old Johana Sanchez has been last seen along the 1300 block of Northwest 192nd Lane, Wednesday.

Investigators said Sanchez called her mother at around 8:30 p.m. saying she was on her way home, but she never arrived.

Police have not provided a physical description or specified what she was last seen wearing, but they did post a flyer with her picture.

Sunday morning, detectives said they are in contact with Sanchez, and she is no longer considered missing.

