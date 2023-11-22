PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A 30-year-old woman reported missing from Pembroke Pines has been located safe, police said.

April Davis was last seen on Sunday leaving the Egrets Walk community, and her current whereabouts remain unknown.

On Wednesday morning, police announced that she was located.

UPDATE: April Davis has been located. Thank you for your assistance. https://t.co/yxGnr9kgCY — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) November 22, 2023

