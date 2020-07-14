Police: 2 robbed man at gunpoint, shot at another near Miramar gas station

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for two men in connection to armed robbery near a gas station in Miramar.

According to Miramar Police, the duo targeted two victims who were sitting on a picnic table behind the gas station, located along Pembroke Road, near DeSoto Drive, Tuesday.

Need to Identify: These two suspects robbed one man of jewelry, including his Jesus pendant, and fired their gun at the another victim who got away. Identify them & you will be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000. Call @crimestoppers2 at 954-493-TIPS. (Case#20-07-01127) #Reward pic.twitter.com/iw8uHVCzNH — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) July 13, 2020

Investigators said one of the robbers pointed a gun at the victim, while the other snatched a gold chain and other jewelry.

Police said the other victim was shot at while running for safety. He was not hurt.

If you have any information on this robber or on the subjects’ whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.