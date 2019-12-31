Police: 2 men stole tools from Lowe’s in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police need help catching two crooks caught on camera at a Davie hardware store.

They said the men stole several took kits, nail guns, and other hardware supplies on separate occasions.

The crimes happened at a Lowe’s near Interstate 95 and Hiatus Road in August and November.

If you have any information regarding the thefts, call police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.