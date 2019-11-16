Police: 2 children OK after AMBER Alert issued in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said two children who were reported missing from a home in Fort Lauderdale have been safely recovered.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an AMBER Alert for 4-month-old Lei’Loni McLendon and 1-year-old Devante McLendon Jr., Saturday afternoon.

Authorities believed the children were in the company of their father, identified as 23-year-old Devante McLendon Sr.

The Florida AMBER Alert from earlier today for Lei'Loni and Devante McLendon from Broward County has been resolved. The children are safe. Thank you for sharing! — FDLE (@fdlepio) November 16, 2019

At around 5:20 p.m., FDLE said in a tweet that the children were found safe.

Police said no arrests have been made, but they are still investigating.

