MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a young man who went missing in Miramar.

According to Miramar Police, 18-year-old Linnon Latham was last seen along Southwest 55th Street on Tuesday.

Detectives call his disappearance suspicious.

Latham was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, Adidas joggers and Gucci sandals.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Miramar Police at 954-602-4000.

