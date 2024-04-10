PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said that a 16-year-old boy who was reported missing from Pembroke Pines has been located and is safe.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, Kenzo Takahama was last seen on foot, leaving his home in Hampton Isles, located in the area of SW 106th Avenue and SW 6th Street on Wednesday.

Police said that he has black hair and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a black jacket or long-sleeved shirt, gray sweatpants or jeans, and a black bookbag.

According to police, he is considered endangered.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Rienzo at 954-743-1616.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.