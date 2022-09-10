MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Margate.

According to Margate Police, Sarah Ramkhelawan left her home along the 100 block of Southwest 69th Terrace sometime between 2 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The teen stands 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs around 84 pounds. It remains unknown what she was last seen wearing.

Investigators said Ramkhelawan may be in the company of her boyfriend in the Pompano Beach area.

Police said she meets the criteria for a missing endangered person.

Officials urge anyone with any information on her whereabouts to contact the Margate Police Department at 954-972-7111.

