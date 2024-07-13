MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said they have located a 15-year-old who had been reported missing from Miramar.

According to Miramar Police, Alma Yee-White had been last seen near the 2500 block of Southwest 118th Way, at around 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

Investigators provided a picture of the teen but did not provide a physical description or specify what she was last seen wearing.

Detectives said Yee-White had left the area on foot.

Monday night, Miramar Police confirmed Yee-White was found safe and had reunited with her family.

