MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have found a teenage girl who went missing in Margate.

According to Margate Police, 14-year-old Kueen Zakhia Beaman Tarver left her house along Lakeside Drive on foot at around midnight on Sunday.

She was found safely on Tuesday.

Investigators said Beaman Tarver met the criteria for a missing endangered person.

