CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police in Coral Springs have safely located a missing teen.

According to Coral Springs Police, 14-year-old Kayla Slayden had run away and had been last seen along the 11300 block of Northwest 39th Street, at around 5 a.m., Sunday.

Slayden stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds and has long braids.

She had been last seen wearing a light green shirt, blue boxer shorts and no shoes.

At around 7:20 p.m., police confirmed the teen was located and is safe.

