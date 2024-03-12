PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said that a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from Pembroke Pines has been located.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, Kayla Chung ran away from her home on Monday and is believed to be in the Fort Lauderdale area.

UPDATE: Kayla Chung was safely located & reunited with her family. https://t.co/fZbhRGAnLk — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) March 13, 2024

She is described as standing at 5 feet 5 inches and weighing 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray sweater and khaki pants.

On Wednesday, police said she was located and reunited with her family.

Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact 954-431-2200.

