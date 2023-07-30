COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Coconut Creek Police said they have located a missing 13-year-old girl who had left home without permission.

According to detectives, Sheala Marie Rodriguez had been last seen at her home along the 3700 block of Northwest 58th Street, early Saturday morning.

Just before 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, police confirmed Rodriguez has been found and is safe.

