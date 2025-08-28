PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A 1-year-old girl has died after being pulled from a pool behind a home in Plantation, police said.

Plantation Police officers responded Wednesday afternoon to a reported drowning along the 11400 block of Northwest 18th Street.

When officers arrived, they performed lifesaving measures on the toddler before she was turned over to Plantation Fire Rescue.

Paramedics transported her to Broward Health Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators said the circumstances surrounding the drowning remain under investigation.

