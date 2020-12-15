Polar Express Toy Drive organizers set to deliver holiday gifts to families in need

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - For some generous South Florida entities, it was almost time to hop on board the Polar Express to bring holiday cheer to families in need.

Sunbeam Properties and Development partnered with the tenants of the Miramar Park of Commerce and Miramar Police to host its annual Polar Express Toy Drive, Monday.

7News cameras captured volunteers, including Miramar Police officers, as they filled the festive gift boxes.

The gifts — bicycles, skateboards, books and toys — were picked up by organizations to be delivered to needy families in the city.

“It’s great, especially given the times, that we can still come together and serve the populations that have always been here to support,” said Andie Bailey with the Kiwanis of Miramar & Pembroke Pines, “so the fact that this can still go on in times like this is ever more important.”

“We’re just so happy to be here today. We’ve partnered with Miramar PD for a few years now to bring gifts to our students,” said Catherine Henderson, the assistant principal at Whispering Pines High School. “This is just a wonderful opportunity so we can make our kids’ Christmas great.”

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, strict safety guidelines were followed to make sure the gifts will be delivered in a safe way.

