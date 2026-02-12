FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Animal Care is hoping prospective pet owners are feeling the love this Valentine’s week.

The county’s animal care division is hosting their “Plenty of Pets Adopt a Shelter Sweetheart” event this week through Sunday.

County officials invite residents looking for a furry friend to take home a lovable dog or cat. Adoption fees will be waived throughout the event.

All adopters can also enter a raffle for Valentine’s-themed gift baskets.

As the agency says, every adoption changes two lives.

