Plaque unveiled honoring 2 FBI officers killed while serving warrant in Sunrise

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Law enforcement officials paid special tribute to two South Florida FBI agents who were killed in the line of duty.

Several officers unveiled a plaque at the FBI Miami Division Building in Miramar on Thursday in honor of Agents Dan Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger.

Dallas SAC DeSarno, SAC Piro, and ASAC Fleck unveil a plaque today dedicated to Fallen Agents Dan Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger who were killed in the line of duty on2/2/2021 in Sunrise, Florida. SAC DeSarno presented the plaque on behalf of the employees of FBI Dallas. pic.twitter.com/2oZjhcSQSo — FBI Miami (@FBIMiamiFL) April 8, 2021

The plaque was presented on behalf of the employees of FBI Dallas.

Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger lost their lives while serving a federal search warrant in a child porn investigation, Feb. 2. The 55-year-old suspect opened fire from his Sunrise apartment when the FBI tried to enter.

Three other agents were hurt.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.