Plaque unveiled honoring 2 FBI officers killed while serving warrant in Sunrise

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Law enforcement officials paid special tribute to two South Florida FBI agents who were killed in the line of duty.

Several officers unveiled a plaque at the FBI Miami Division Building in Miramar on Thursday in honor of Agents Dan Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger.

The plaque was presented on behalf of the employees of FBI Dallas.

Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger lost their lives while serving a federal search warrant in a child porn investigation, Feb. 2. The 55-year-old suspect opened fire from his Sunrise apartment when the FBI tried to enter.

Three other agents were hurt.

