Plaque at Stoneman Douglas building omits victims of massacre, drawing controversy

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A plaque in a new building at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School is generating controversy, and families who lost children in the massacre said they are upset because of what it leaves out.

The plaque, unveiled during a private ceremony held to introduce the new 1500 Building, recognizes members of the school board and other district officials.

Speaking with reporters, Friday night, parents of the victims, like Max Schachter and Tony Montalto, want to know why their children’s names were omitted.

“He was murdered in English class, so it’s all horrible for me,” said Schachter.

What the grieving father feels is a glaring omission decision that has left him feeling upset.

“We had 17 beautiful people that are no longer here, that were murdered in that school,” he said.

Schachter’s son, Alex, and Montalto’s daughter, Gina, were among the students killed during the Valentine’s Day massacre.

Now these parents are demanding answers as to why there is not one mention of their children on the plaque at the new building meant to replace the freshman building where the shooting happened.

“The only plaque in that building is of the school board members. It was infuriating,” said Schachter. “This building was built with money that the state gave Broward County Public Schools. They gave them $18 million to build this building.”

Schachter claimed there is no mention of the victims anywhere on site.

“A lot of us blame the school board members for failing to protect our kids and letting them get murdered, so it’s hard to see their names up there and not our loved ones,” he said.

“Quite frankly, it was perfect irony, in that I had just finished a speech in which we said, ‘We need a plaque in the 1500 Building that talks about — has a positive quote, something to inspire people,” said Montalto.

While a memorial is meant to replace the freshman building once it is torn down, Schachter said there is one issue.

“That memorial in that campus won’t be there until Building 1200 comes down. That may not be for 10 years. We have no idea,” he said.

These parents’ memories of their children and what they went through is already hard to process, but Schachter believes their tragic ordeal should not be forgotten, not for any of the victims.

“The world lost out that they’re no longer here with us, so we just want there to be some remembrance of them on that campus,” said Schachter. “There should be a plaque at the new building. Their pictures and names should be in the office building, and it’s just hard to understand why there are no pictures on that campus of our loved ones.”

A spokesperson for Broward County Public Schools did not immediately respond to 7News’ calls for comment.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.