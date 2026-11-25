PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A fiery crash in Plantation sent a truck driver to the hospital.

The incident took place near Cleary Boulevard and North Pine Island Road on Tuesday.

Plantation Fire Rescue officials said that the driver of the truck experienced a medical issue and crashed his truck, which then caught on fire.

The vehicle was left a charred mess afterward.

There has been no word on the driver’s current condition.

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