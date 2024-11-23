PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida schoolteacher was arrested after, authorities said, she engaged in inappropriate sexual acts with a teenage boy.

Broward County Sheriff’s Office detectives said Candace Brown surrendered to the Broward County Jail on Friday.

The 35-year-old is accused of engaging in lews and lascivious acts with a 14-year-old student while she was a teacher at Sawgrass Adventist School in Plantation.

The victim told detectives the crimes took place in Deerfield Beach this past summer.

The suspect faces several counts of lewd and lascivious conduct, as well as a charge of transmission of material harmful to a minor by electronic device.

Officials believe there may be more victims.

If you have any information that could help detectives, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

