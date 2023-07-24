PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - The Plantation Police Department is urgently appealing to the public for assistance in locating a missing elderly man.

Edgar Echols, 83, was last seen wearing black pants, a blue shirt, and a US Military hat. He is described as being 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing approximately 175 pounds.

‼️‼️MISSING PERSON: Edgar Echols, 83 years, 6’01”, 175 lbs wearing black pants, blue shirt, US Military hat. Driving a 2010 black Chevy Suburban SUV, Florida Tag LGKU12.⁰⁰If you see Mr. Echols please dial 911 or *FHP (347) immediately. pic.twitter.com/OHr23Ra0Xd — Plantation Police (@PlantationPD) July 24, 2023

Mr. Echols was last seen driving a 2010 black Chevy Suburban SUV with Florida license plate LGKU12. Authorities are actively seeking any information on his whereabouts to ensure his safe return.

If you encounter Mr. Echols or have any information about his current location, the Plantation Police Department urges you to immediately call 911 or dial *FHP (347) to report the sighting.

