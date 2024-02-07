PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Plantation Police are seeking help from the public in locating a 15-year-old girl.

According to police, Anyah Young ran away from her residence in the 9600 block of NW 7th Circle on Jan. 27.

Anyah Young is a black female, stands at 5 feet, 3 inches and weighs 110 lbs. She has brown eyes and long braided black hair.

At the time of her disappearance, she was reportedly wearing a dark grey T-shirt, black shorts, and black slides.

Police said that this is not the first time Anyah has run away, and her current whereabouts remain unknown.

Plantation Police consider her endangered due to a potential altered mental status.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Detective Robert Rettig at (954) 797-2193 or (954) 445-2942.

