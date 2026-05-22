PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - The Plantation Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance searching for 15-year-old Devon Jenkins.

Jenkins was last seen Wednesday, around 10 p.m. in the area of 7700 NW Fifth Street.

Detectives said he is a Hispanic Black male, 5 feet 7 inches tall and 140 pounds.

Jenkins has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white tank top, navy blue shorts with the word “Navy” on them, white socks, and black slides.

If you see Jenkins or know of his whereabouts, please contact Plantation Police at 954-797-2100.

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