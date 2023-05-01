PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - The Plantation Police Department needs the public’s help in searching for an 11-year-old boy.

Tyrel Faircloud was last seen in the area of Northwest 74th Avenue and Northwest 11th Place walking northbound.

He stands at 4 feet, 5 inches and weighs 70 pounds. Faircloud was wearing navy blue shorts and grey sneakers when he went missing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 954-797-2100.

