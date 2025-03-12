PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 91-year-old man who was last seen in Plantation.

Donald Vincent Dent was last spotted around 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, in the 6500 block of SW 20th Street. He was wearing a light-colored shirt and black checkered pants.

He is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 155 pounds, with green eyes and balding white and gray hair. He was last seen driving a light blue 2013 Honda CR-V with Florida tag Z63CEW.

According to police, he may be confused and traveling toward Miami.

Anyone who sees Dent or has information about his whereabouts is urged to call Plantation Police at 954-797-2100.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.