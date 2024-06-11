PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are searching for a 28-year-old man that is missing from Plantation.

According to Plantation Police, Emmanuel Fritz Laporte was last seen in the area of 1600 block of SW 4th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

He stands at five feet six inches and has brown eyes and brown hair. According to detectives, he is a Black male.

He was last seen wearing black pants, a gray shirt, black Nike slides and carrying a black backpack.

Plantation Police are seeking information from the public regarding the whereabouts of Emmanuel Fritz Laporte. The public is asked to contact their local authorities if Emmanuel Fritz Laporte is sighted.

