PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Plantation Police is asking for the public’s help to find 92-year-old Daniel Capobianco who police said has “altered mental status” and considered endangered.

He was last seen wearing olive shorts and a dark shirt with grey hospital socks in the 800 block of 81st Terrace in Plantation.

Capobianco is described as a white male, bald and weighs about 220 pounds.

Capobianco drives a black 4-door 2015 Hyundai Sonata with Florida tag DSHZ55.

Anyone with information is asked to call Plantation Police at 954-797-2100.

