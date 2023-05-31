PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - The Plantation Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing after running away for nearly a month ago.

Keonna Hardwick ran away from her parents on May 9 after an argument while staying at the Plantation Inn located on 375 N. State Road 7. The police reported that the teen has a past of running away, but her destination is unknown at this time.

Hardwick stands at 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs around 135 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen possibly wearing a white floral dress, a gray jacket and white or clear sandals.

Officials said that the teen was last seen on Sunday at the Stop and Shop convenience store on 3870 Southwest 2nd Court in Plantation.

Anyone with information on Hardwick’s whereabouts is urged to contact their local authorities or Plantation Police at 954-797-2100.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.