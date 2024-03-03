PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A cruiser crash in Davie sent a Plantation Police officer and a civilian to the hospital, officials said.

Florida Highway Patrol and Davie Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the wreck in the area of State Road 84 and Flamingo Road, just before 3:30 p.m., Saturday.

Cameras captured a Plantation Police cruiser with extensive damage.

Officials said the officer and another person were transported to Broward Health Medical Center. As of Saturday night, their conditions are unknown.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.