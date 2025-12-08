PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A fight between two young people escalated into a shooting, sending one of them to the hospital and a precautionary lockdown at a nearby middle school, Plantation Police said Monday.

Officers responded to reports of the shooting in the area of Northwest 70th Avenue and Northwest 16th Street, according to a series of posts on the department’s X account.

According to detectives, there was a fight between two juveniles, resulting in one of them being shot.

The injured person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives say the fight did not happen on school grounds and occurred after school hours.

Police said Plantation Middle School was placed on lockdown as a precaution, adding there was no threat to the school. The lockdown has since been lifted.

Northwest 70th Avenue is shut down from Northwest 11th Place to Northwest 16th Street as police investigate.

Officers are working on identifying a subject.

Police said the scene is secure, but are urging the public to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

