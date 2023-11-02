PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of Plantation parents are in custody after their 13-year-old daughter reported severe physical abuse stemming from a misunderstanding over nail expenses.

The incident unfolded on Tuesday, and Plantation Police officers responded to Imagine Charter School at 8200 Peters Rd the next day, where the victim shared the troubling events with a school administrator.

According to the police report, the trouble began when the daughter, whose identity is protected, mistakenly overspent on nail services, leading to an angry exchange of text messages with her mother, Fania Pereira. In those messages, Fania threatened the child with “5 beltings.”

Things took a dark turn when Fania picked up her daughter from a nail salon. The young girl was reluctant to enter the vehicle, fearing her mother’s reaction. In the car, Fania reportedly assaulted her daughter by grabbing her hair and physically attacking her in the front passenger seat.

Upon arriving home in Plantation, the situation escalated further. Fania retrieved a belt from the master bedroom and continued to physically hit her child, according to the police report.

When the daughter attempted to shield herself with a bookbag and even resorted to kicking in self-defense, Fania threatened to inform her father, Edwin Pereira, that she had attempted to harm her mother. Edwin, upon returning home, joined the abuse, using the same belt to strike his daughter.

During the incident, Edwin reportedly threatened the child, warning her that if she contacted the police, he would subject her to even more severe harm upon his release from prison.

The police report details the daughter’s injuries, including marks, bruises, and red impressions consistent with a belt and buckle on her arms.

Officers were able to confirm the abuse and subsequently arrested both parents. Fania and Edwin Pereira each face one count of child abuse without bodily harm.

The victim has been placed in the custody of the Department of Children and Families.

