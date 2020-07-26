Plantation man who’s battled cancer since childhood surprised with birthday caravan

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man who has battled cancer since he was a toddler celebrated his 40th birthday a little early with a surprise caravan from loved ones.

More than 30 vehicles with decorations lined the streets of Matthew Sutton’s Plantation neighborhood, Saturday.

Car after car delivered a socially distant but no less special birthday message for the honoree.

“He’s inspired a lot of people and we wanted to have an opportunity to show our love back to Matt,” said Debbie Fisher, a friend of the family who organized the caravan.

Many of them included jokes for Sutton, who, those who know him said, is a notorious “punster.”

Jan Sutton, his mother, said, “That’s him. That’s his whole life mission. It’s a real blessing to see these people come out.”

Sutton turns 40 next month, a milestone for most people, but for his family, the occasion means even more.

“Honestly when he was a child, we didn’t think he’d ever make it to 40. His life is a miracle,” Jan said.

Sutton has fought cancer since childhood, and his battle continues.

Jan said, “He’s fighting aggressive brain cancer. He’s blind now, and he has a great attitude.”

It’s hard to miss Sutton’s sense of humor and larger-than-life personality.

As he celebrates the big year, he has some advice for others fighting their own battles.

Sutton said, “I always said I wanted to join the fire department, I’m already a squirt. If you feel like you’re sinking in the ocean, why bother swimming? Just grab God’s hand. He’s reaching down and he’ll pull you back up right on your feet.”

Sutton’s family have started a GoFundMe page to help with expenses. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

