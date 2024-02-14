PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A Plantation High School math teacher went from the classroom to the courtroom after he was arrested for allegedly soliciting an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old girl.

Gabriel Abraham Mohammed was taken into custody in Tamarac on Monday. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, he had a warrant out from Plantation Police.

The 25-year-old appeared before a judge, Wednesday morning.

“He’s a teacher. He’s hired in a position of trust over these student. He violated that position of trust,” said a prosecutor.

Mohammed faces a charge of soliciting or engaging in sexual conduct with a minor by an authority figure.

“Your Honor, Mr. Mohammed doesn’t have any history, which is to be expected. He’s a teacher, but that’s what makes this aggravating,” said a prosecutor.

Plantation Police said the crime started earlier this year. Detectives said they found voicemails on the teenager’s phone from Mohammed.

In one of the voice messages, investigators said, Mohammed told the girl, “You were put in my life. I appreciate everything you mean to me. Have a good night baby girl I love you.”

In another voicemail, police said, Mohammed told the girl, “I don’t give [expletive] about how that sounds, if I’m 25 and you’re 15. We know how we felt about each other. That [expletive] was real.”

Rumors began to fly on campus, students said.

“Oh, I heard that he was doing stuff with a girl inside his class,'” said a student.

Word of possible misconduct made its way to the administration.

Broward County Public Schools confirmed that the suspect worked at Plantation High School, located at 6901 NW 16th St. An investigation was launched after the school’s principal found out about some inappropriate conversations the teacher had.

Mohammed was then removed from his position.

BCPS released the following statement, which reads as follows:

The safety and well-being of students are always the highest priority. Upon learning of the allegations, the school’s leadership immediately notified the proper authorities to investigate. The teacher involved was also reassigned away from students and the school pending the outcome of the case. The school continues to work closely with law enforcement regarding this situation. Due to the ongoing law enforcement investigation, we are not able to provide additional details. We defer to BSO and Plantation Police Department. BCPS

Prosecutors said that the victim’s family was concerned by these revelations.

“They’re very concerned about their daughters well being, they’re very concerned that their teacher, when they send their child to school everyday, they don’t expect any of her teachers are trying to solicit her in a romantic or sexual relationship,” said a prosecutor. “And that trust was violated by Mr. Mohammed. And he made comments, I believe he made statements, ‘Oh, it was just a joke.’ That’s not really believable either.”

During his court appearance, a judge set Mohammed’s bond at $30,000. Once he pays his bond, he is not allowed to return to any school in the tri-county area, cannot have any contact with minors and is not allowed to have any devices that could be used to access the internet.

He has since paid his bond.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.