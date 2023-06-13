PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - The auditorium at Plantation High School was filled with parents, students, and teachers for a town hall meeting focused on school safety.

Many of those in attendance said they were against a new requirement for next year that students can only come to campus with clear backpacks, on Monday.

“This 30 seconds is really a shame, if you really wanna hear us, 30 seconds is not long enough for a coherent message,” said a parent at the meeting.

Speakers did not hold back from letting Broward County School board members know their thoughts on, what district officials call security initiatives for their schools.

Those initiatives included the possibility of implementing clear backpacks or metal detectors and discussions over uniforms.

The focus, of the meeting, was the see-thru bags.

An overwhelming number of people at the meeting spoke that they don’t want them to implement the clear backpacks, people said they don’t see any proof that it will cut down crime and they also believe that it is an invasion of privacy.

Many said it’s not a solid solution and the focus should be on things related to Mental Health instead.

More than 150 people spoke in the meeting but they only got 30 seconds, parents and students felt it wasn’t enough time to discuss the issue.

Some expressed why they were in favor of it.

Toward the end of the meeting, families demanded that each school board member should publicly tell them which way they would plan to vote.

Some members didn’t hold back and others didn’t give a clear answer.

There was a closed-door meeting with security personnel recently and from that meeting the school board approved and announced that they were moving forward with a policy on clear bags for the 2023 – 2024 school year.

But now this about-face is a forum to hear parents before a new final vote.

“I am a parent of three, two at Fort Lauderdale High School and one at the North Andrews Garden Elem School, you should not have the person on that stage right now,” said another parent in the meeting.

There is a school board workshop on June 20th and the final will take place late July.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.