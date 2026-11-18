PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents in Plantation are dealing with widespread flooding after relentless rain drenched South Florida, leaving streets submerged and cars stranded.

In one neighborhood near Northwest 75th Avenue and 11th Street, residents said the flooding was unlike anything they had ever experienced before.

“It’s insane. I had a whole full day of clients and appointments, and as you can see, I can’t leave my house,” said area resident Stacy Sanchez.

Neighbors said the street was completely underwater in the early hours of Wednesday, with several vehicles becoming stuck in the rising water.

“The street was probably about five inches up, six inches up. Cars down the street stuck in the middle of the road. I got a big truck, but I saw maybe seven or eight cars stuck in the middle of the road,” said another area resident.

“I’ve been here 10 years. It’s never been like this, ever,” said Sanchez.

The floodwaters also came dangerously close to some homes.

“The water got about, I would say, 7 inches away from the house. I’m lucky, like my house is on a slope, but not so much for others across the street who are attached to the canal where weren’t so lucky,” said the resident.

The flooding wasn’t only limited to their neighborhood. Video from another part of the city showed water rising close to homes, while parks and other recreational areas also took a hit.

At a baseball field, water covered the outfield.

Data shows Plantation received over a foot of rain Wednesday, with more rain in the forecast.

A resident said he was keeping sandbags nearby in case conditions worsened.

“When it gets worse, you got to be prepared. So I got some sandbags in the back. I’ll put them up by the garage to make sure everything is copacetic,” he said.

City officials said its infrastructure was operating at maximum capacity and urged residents to conserve water to help reduce the strain on the system.

The flooding woes also impacted local businesses and medical facilities. UHealth Plantation was forced to close on Wednesday and said it would contact patients to reschedule appointments.

While water levels had begun to recede in some areas by Wednesday evening, portions of neighborhood streets remained submerged, leaving residents concerned about what additional rainfall could bring.

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